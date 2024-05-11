Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.