Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 50.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 117,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,921. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 67.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 136,886 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.