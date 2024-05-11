Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 50.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 117,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,921. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
