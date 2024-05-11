Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Decreases By 47.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

NDRA remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 30,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,665. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

