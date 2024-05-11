Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQXT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2887 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $20,039,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

