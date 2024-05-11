Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QQXT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2887 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
