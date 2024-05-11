Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Declines By 70.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.70. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

