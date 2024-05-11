Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 59.6%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,587. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

