Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 46.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.4 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJF stock remained flat at $51.05 during midday trading on Friday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

