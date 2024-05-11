Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 46.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.4 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
RANJF stock remained flat at $51.05 during midday trading on Friday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.
About Randstad
