Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Decreases By 52.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,571. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.