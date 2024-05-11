Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Decreases By 52.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,571. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Rémy Cointreau
