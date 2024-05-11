Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 47.7%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 5.7 %

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

