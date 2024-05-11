Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Decreases By 52.2%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth $765,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SANG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.36. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
