Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 50.9%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shimano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,562. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Shimano has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $671.09 million for the quarter.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.