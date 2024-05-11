SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE SIF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 9.30%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

