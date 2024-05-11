Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in April

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Signal Gold Price Performance
SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.07. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,733. Signal Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
Signal Gold Company Profile
