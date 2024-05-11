Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Down 46.1% in April

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Signal Gold Price Performance

SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.07. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,733. Signal Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Get Signal Gold alerts:

Signal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 27, 200 hectares situated to the 175 kilometers northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold and copper project that covers an area of approximately 19, 450 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.