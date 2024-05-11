Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.15. 36,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.50.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

