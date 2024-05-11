Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 801,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. 3,209,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,178. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

