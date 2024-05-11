Smithfield Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

