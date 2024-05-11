Smithfield Trust Co Has $522,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $6,183,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,484. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $184.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.