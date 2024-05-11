Smithfield Trust Co Has $9.72 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,872,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,529. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $167.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

