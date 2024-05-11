Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 61 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $81,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

PANW stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,430. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

