Smithfield Trust Co Sells 32 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $610.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,177. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.61 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

