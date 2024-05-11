Smithfield Trust Co Sells 44 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.15. 2,611,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

