Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,094. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

