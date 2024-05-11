Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,061. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

