Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. 70,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.