Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 1,570 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

