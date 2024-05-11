Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SPKL remained flat at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. Spark I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKL. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

