Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 693,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,531. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

