Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SPHR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,806. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

