Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 128,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.55. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

