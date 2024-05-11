Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.28. 128,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

