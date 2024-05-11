Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Sprott Price Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
See Also
