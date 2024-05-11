Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SII

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Sprott has a one year low of C$38.43 and a one year high of C$58.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.81.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.