St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.31. 21,520,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,122,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

