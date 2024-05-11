St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,438,000 after buying an additional 125,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 on Friday, hitting $760.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The stock has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

