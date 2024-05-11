St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 2,988 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $151.92. 37,652,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,004,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.