St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 245,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 3,048,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.