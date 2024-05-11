Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $76.11. 15,761,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,631,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

