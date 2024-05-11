State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of State Street worth $72,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in State Street by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in State Street by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,532. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

