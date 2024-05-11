Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,163. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$57.56 and a 12-month high of C$85.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.35.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

