STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.33. 867,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

