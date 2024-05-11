STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.

STERIS Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of STE stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $231.33. 867,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,704. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

