Stifel Nicolaus Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $98.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.43. 4,971,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

