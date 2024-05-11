Stifel Nicolaus Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.07. 828,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 44,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 7,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 354,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

