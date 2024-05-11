Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $22.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 1,769,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

