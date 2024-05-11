StockNews.com Downgrades Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to Sell

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ERO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 470,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,629. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ero Copper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.