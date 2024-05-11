StockNews.com Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPI

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. 196,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,138,023.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,138,023.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.