Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 660,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

