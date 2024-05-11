Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

