Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $968,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The company has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

