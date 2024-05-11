Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0788 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $72,015.26 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.21 or 0.04789368 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.