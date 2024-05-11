Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $330.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,286. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

